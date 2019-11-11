Norfolk Catholic volleyball enjoys breakout season

The Norfolk Catholic volleyball team closed their 2019 season with a 23-7 mark after falling to Wahoo High 3-0 in the opening round of the Class ‘C-1’ State Tournament last Thursday at Lincoln North Star High School.
Scores of the match had the Lady Warriors winning 25-17, 25-20, 25-19. The Lady Knights’ Hayden Wolf had nine kills and 17 digs, Jozy Piper recorded four solo blocks, and Carly Marshall dished out 21 assists in the loss. Norfolk Catholic, who finished 13-16 in 2018, earned their first state tournament berth since 2012 and the 23 victories is the most the school has claimed since that season. The Lady Knights will graduate five seniors in Wolf, Lauren Beutler, Abby Miller, Hannah Wagner, and Hannah Wilcox.