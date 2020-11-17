Norfolk Catholic volleyball, after earning first state runner-up in school history, to graduate six seniors

The Norfolk Catholic volleyball team concluded their 2020 campaign with a 25-8 mark after falling to Lutheran High Northeast 3-2 in the Class ‘C-2’ State Championship match eleven days ago. 

The Lady Knights, who earned their first state runner-up in school history, had beaten Superior 3-0 and Overton 3-1 earlier in the State Tournament.  This season, Norfolk Catholic’s 25 wins occurred against West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Pierce twice, Columbus Lakeview, Columbus Scotus twice, Summerland, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Wayne twice, Boone Central, Crofton three times, Blair, David City Aquinas, Battle Creek twice, Douglas County West, O’Neill, Bishop Neumann, Neligh/Oakdale, Clarkson/Leigh, Superior, and Overton.  The Lady Knights will lose six seniors to graduation.

