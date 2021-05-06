Norfolk Catholic track & field to host 20th annual Invitational today

Checking out the local schedule for today, the Norfolk Catholic track & field team holds their 20th annual Norfolk Catholic Invitational starting at 1:00.
Teams participating also include Hartington/Newcastle, O’Neill, Pierce, Stanton, Wakefield, and Wisner/Pilger. We’ll have reports starting at 5:00 on 106 KIX & 97.5 KEXL. Elsewhere, the Norfolk Catholic boys golf squad participates in the Battle Creek Invite at Evergreen Hill Golf Course at 9:00 AM and the Omaha Storm Chasers baseball team hosts St. Paul at 6:35.