Norfolk Catholic track & field to host 20th annual Invitational today

Checking out the local schedule for today, the Norfolk Catholic track & field team holds their 20th annual Norfolk Catholic Invitational starting at 1:00. 

Teams participating also include Hartington/Newcastle, O’Neill, Pierce, Stanton, Wakefield, and Wisner/Pilger.  We’ll have reports starting at 5:00 on 106 KIX & 97.5 KEXL.  Elsewhere, the Norfolk Catholic boys golf squad participates in the Battle Creek Invite at Evergreen Hill Golf Course at 9:00 AM and the Omaha Storm Chasers baseball team hosts St. Paul at 6:35.

