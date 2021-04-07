Norfolk Catholic track & field teams finish second at Battle Creek Invite; Braves crowned champions in both standings

The Norfolk Catholic track & field teams competed in yesterday’s Battle Creek Invite.
In the boys standings, the host team was the champion with a score of 172. They beat runner-up Norfolk Catholic's 103 by 69 points. In the girls standings, the Bravettes were also the champion with 141 points. The Lady Knights were second with 120. Champions on the day for Norfolk Catholic were Jackson Clausen (100 & 200); Ben Hammond (3200); Kade Pieper (Shot Put); Carly Marshall (300 H); & Mary Fennessy (Shot Put & Discus).