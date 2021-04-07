Norfolk Catholic track & field teams finish second at Battle Creek Invite; Braves crowned champions in both standings

The Norfolk Catholic track & field teams competed in yesterday’s Battle Creek Invite. 

In the boys standings, the host team was the champion with a score of 172.  They beat runner-up Norfolk Catholic's 103 by 69 points.  In the girls standings, the Bravettes were also the champion with 141 points.  The Lady Knights were second with 120.  Champions on the day for Norfolk Catholic were Jackson Clausen (100 & 200); Ben Hammond (3200); Kade Pieper (Shot Put); Carly Marshall (300 H); & Mary Fennessy (Shot Put & Discus).

Wayne State softball swept in doubleheader by Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning to rally for an 8-6 win in the opener and followed with a 4-0 lead after two innings in the second game to complete a Northern Sun Conference softball sweep over Wayne State with a 5-2 win at the Pete Chapman Softball Complex in Way…

Wayne State baseball splits doubleheader at Bemidji State

Redshirt freshman starting pitcher Brody Sintek fired a complete game, five-hit shutout to carry Wayne State in a 1-0 win over Bemidji State Tuesday afternoon followed by an 11-9 Beaver victory in the second game of an NSIC baseball doubleheader played in Bemidji, Minnesota.  WSC is now 6-10…

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, April 7, 2021

The first woman to accuse Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment in a lawsuit has spoken publicly, alleging she was terrorized by her encounter with the NFL player and he needs to be held accountable for his actions.  Ashley Solis said during a news confer…