Norfolk Catholic track & field teams finish fourth at Mid State Conference Meet

The Norfolk Catholic track & field squads both finished fourth in yesterday's Mid State Conference Meet at Pierce.
The Battle Creek boys were champions with 110 points. They won by 13.5 points. The Knights totaled 85. The Boone Central girls won their competition with 103 points. They won by seven points. Norfolk Catholic finished 84 points. Champions for the Knights included Kade Pieper (Shot Put); Jackson Clausen (100 & 200); Elly Piper (Discus); Mary Fennessy (Shot Put); & Carly Marshall (300 H).