Norfolk Catholic track & field shines at Tom Martin Pierce/Wausa Invite

The Norfolk Catholic track & field squads competed in yesterday’s Tom Martin Pierce/Wausa Invite.
In the boys competition, the host team was the champion with 133 points while the Knights were second at 106. In the girls standings, Norfolk Catholic was the champion with 100 points. They won by five points. Champions for Norfolk Catholic included Mary Fennessy (Shot Put); Jozy Piper (Discus); Tiffani Peitz (HJ); Carly Marshall (300 H); Kade Pieper (Shot Put); Jackson Clausen (100 & 200); Alex Prim (110 H); & the Boys 4X400. Fennessy broke the school record in the Shot Put that had been in place since 1997. Fennessy's throw was 43'1, breaking Jenny Lange's throw of 41'9.