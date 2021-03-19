Norfolk Catholic track & field season to get underway today at Wayne State

The Norfolk Catholic girls & boys track & field team gets their season underway today when they participate in the Wayne State High School Meet.
The Knights return three boys and five girls who were involved in the State Track & Field Championships from two years ago as last year’s spring season was cancelled. Returning are Mary Fennessy (5th Shot Put); Carly Marshall, Emily Faltys, Charlie Fischer, Jozy Piper, Jackson Clausen, Dylan Barnes, and Travis Kalous. Norfolk Catholic has 31 boys & 26 girls out this season. Their remaining schedule has them competing in invitationals hosted by Wayne State, Plainview, Battle Creek, O’Neill, Pierce, the Mid State Conference Meet also hosted by Pierce, the district meet at West Holt in Atkinson, and their own invitational which they host on May 6th. The Knights will also host Lutheran High Northeast in a dual on March 25th.