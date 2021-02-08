Norfolk Catholic to showcase seven wrestlers at C-3 District Final at Centennial on Saturday

The Norfolk Catholic wrestling team placed third at last Friday's C-3-A Sub-District Meet at David City Aquinas High School. 

The host team was the champion with 243.5 points, Milford was second at 201, and the Knights finished third with 105 points.  Seven of the Norfolk Catholic wrestlers qualified for the C-3 District Final at Centennial next Saturday.  Dominic Liess (106) & Isaac Wilcox (285) placed second.  Allan Olander (145), Noah Wattier (152), Francisco Mendez (160), & Brandon Kollars (170) got third.  Kanyon Talton (132) placed fourth.  Mendez achieved two milestones with his first round pin of his opponent.  It marked his 100th career pin and his 150th career victory.  The Knights this season have a second place finish, two third place finishes, two fourths, a fifth, and two seventh place finishes along with a dual record of 7-1.  The Knights return to action on Saturday when they compete in the C-3 District Final at Centennial.

