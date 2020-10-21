Norfolk Catholic to meet Wayne in Mid State Conference Tournament Championship match

The Mid State Conference Volleyball Tournament continued yesterday with semifinal & consolation matches.
In the semifinals at Norfolk Catholic High School, the host team swept Battle Creek in three sets with the scores being 25-19, 25-20, 25-10 and Wayne whitewashed West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic in three (25-15, 26-24, 25-14). In consolation matches at Battle Creek, Crofton surprised O’Neill in five sets (25-19, 17-25, 25-22, 16-25, 15-13) and Hartington Cedar Catholic swept Pierce in three (25-15, 25-23, 29-27). At the final day of the tournament on Thursday at Norfolk Catholic, the 20-6 host team faces 22-7 Wayne in the Championship at 7:30. 19-8 Battle Creek plays 13-9 Guardian Angels Central Catholic in the third place match at 6:00 and 12-14 Crofton tangles with 14-12 Hartington Cedar Catholic in the fifth place match at 4:30.