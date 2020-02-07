Norfolk Catholic to meet Crofton in Mid State Conference Tournament Girls Basketball Championship Game on Saturday

Norfolk Catholic will meet Crofton in Mid State Conference Tournament Girls Basketball Championship Game on Saturday.

The Lady Knights topped West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic in a semifinal game at Northeast Community College last night 54-47.  Abby Miller had twelve points and nine rebounds and teammate Hanna Neesen added eleven points, five boards, and two steals in the win.  The Lady Knights improve to 14-5 on the season and have won five games in a row and seven of their last eight.  It will be Norfolk Catholic's first appearance in the Championship Game since the 2013-2014 season.  Crofton rolled Battle Creek in their semifinal game 66-39.  In consolation games at Norfolk Catholic High School, O'Neill beat Boone Central/Newman Grove 48-40 and Hartington Cedar Catholic outlasted Pierce in overtime 46-42.  In games on Saturday at Wayne State College, the O'Neill girls will face Hartington Cedar Catholic in the fifth place game at 11:00, Battle Creek will take on West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic at 2:30 in the third place contest, and Norfolk Catholic will meet Crofton in the championship at 6:00.

The Nebraska-Omaha baseball team was picked second in the Summit League preseason poll.  Oral Roberts was selected in the top spot with 23 total votes and three first-place votes.  The Mavericks, who aim to defend their Summit League Championship crown, were voted second with 19 total votes …

Wayne State football coach John McMenamin announced the addition of 26 student-athletes that have signed national letters of intent or committed to attend Wayne State and play football for the Wildcats in the 2020 season. 