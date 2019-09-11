Norfolk Catholic sweeps Lutheran High Northeast volleyball in inner-city battle

The Norfolk Catholic volleyball team swept Lutheran High Northeast in three sets last night at the Clayton and Vivian Andrews Activities Center. Scores of the match had the Lady Knights winning 25-21, 25-22, 26-24.
Channatee Robles had twelve kills, Taylor Kautz recorded 21 set assists and 18 digs, and Mary Fennessy added eleven blocks in the win for Norfolk Catholic. Becca Gebhardt had 15 kills, Chloe Spence added 14 set assists, and Maddie Becker dug up 14 balls in the loss for the Lady Eagles. The Lady Knights improve to 5-1 while Lutheran High Northeast drops to 5-3. The Lady Eagles still lead the head-to-head matchup 12-8.