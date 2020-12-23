Norfolk Catholic splits twin bill at Winnebago

The Norfolk Catholic basketball teams split a doubleheader at Winnebago last night.
In a game heard on 106 KIX, the Norfolk Catholic boys edged Winnebago 70-67. Kade Pieper led four players in double figures with 17 points and eight rebounds. Brennen Kelly added 14 points, Christian Mickelson had eleven points and six boards, and Ben Hammond contributed ten points. The Knights led 25-12 after the first quarter, 44-30 at halftime, and 53-50 after three quarters. Norfolk Catholic is now 5-2.
The Lady Knights dropped a 53-35 contest to Winnebago. Avery Yosten led NC with twelve points and six rebounds. Norfolk Catholic led 11-9 after the first quarter, the game was tied at 21 at halftime, and trailed 37-27 after three quarters. The Lady Knights fall to 2-5. It was their first loss to Winnebago since the 1993-94 season.