Norfolk Catholic remains eighth in Omaha World Herald football rankings; LHNE falls out

The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school football rankings and Norfolk Catholic remains eighth in the Omaha World Herald and is unranked the Lincoln Journal Star rankings after having their game at Oakland/Craig cancelled last Friday due to a COVID 19 related issue in their school.
The 1-2 in Class ‘C-2’ Knights host 1-3 Ponca on Thursday. Lutheran High Northeast has fallen out of the ‘D-1’ rankings in the Omaha World Herald after a 40-8 loss at home to fifth ranked Wakefield last Saturday. The Eagles visit 3-1 Elkhorn Valley on Friday in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school football rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Omaha Westside remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Hastings stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Pierce is the new number one after moving up from second, Wayne drops from first to sixth, and Columbus Lakeview falls from the rankings. In Class ‘C-2’, Oakland/Craig remains first, Norfolk Catholic stays at number eight, and Hartington Cedar Catholic is once again tenth. In ‘Eight Man-1’, Dundy County/Stratton stays at number one, Burwell is once again second, Wakefield remains fifth, Howells/Dodge stays at number six, Neligh/Oakdale jumps from tenth to seventh, Stanton enters the rankings at number eight, and Lutheran High Northeast falls out of the top ten. In ‘Eight Man-2’, Bruning/Davenport/Shickley stays at number one, Humphrey St. Francis remains second, and O’Neill St. Mary’s is once again tenth. In ‘Six-Man’, McCool Junction is once again first and Stuart stays at number four. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Bellevue West remains first in Class ‘A’ and Hastings stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Adams Central is once again first, Pierce remains second, and Wayne drops from fourth to sixth. In Class ‘C-2’, Oakland/Craig remains first and Hartington Cedar Catholic stays at number eight. In Class ‘D-1’, Cross County stays at number one, Burwell remains second, Howells/Dodge is once again fifth, Wakefield moves up from seventh to sixth, Neligh/Oakdale jumps from tenth to seventh, Stanton enters the rankings at number eight, Laurel/Concord/Coleridge shows up in the rankings at number ten, and Clarkson/Leigh & Elkhorn Valley falls from the rankings. In Class ‘D-2’, Bruning/Davenport/Shickley stays at number one, Humphrey St. Francis remains fourth, and Creighton & O’Neill St. Mary’s stays at nine & ten respectively. In ‘Six-Man’, McCool Junction is once again first and Stuart enters the rankings at number eight.