Norfolk Catholic & Lutheran High Northeast volleyball moves up in Omaha World Herald rankings

The Omaha World Herald has updated their high school volleyball rankings.
Norfolk Catholic improves from ninth to eighth in Class ‘C-1’. The Lady Knights are 23-6 on the year after qualifying for the State Tournament with a four-set victory over Southern Valley in the C-1-7 District Final last Saturday. Norfolk Catholic will play 28-3 Wahoo High in the opening round of the State Tournament on Thursday at Lincoln North Star at 5:30. Lutheran High Northeast moves up from fifth to fourth in Class ‘C-2’. The Lady Eagles have won 13 matches in a row and are 29-6 on the season after reaching the State Tournament with a four-set win over Centura in the C-2-4 District Final last Saturday. LHNE will play 25-9 Bishop Neumann of Wahoo in the opening round of the State Tournament on Thursday at Lincoln Southwest at 3:30.
The Omaha World Herald has updated their high school volleyball rankings. Papillion La Vista remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Omaha Skutt is once again first in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, St. Paul stays at number one, Battle Creek moves up from eighth to fifth, Wayne slips from fifth to sixth, and Norfolk Catholic improves from ninth to eighth. In Class ‘C-2’, Superior is once again first, Lutheran High Northeast moves up from fifth to fourth, Summerland jumps from tenth to sixth, Ponca remains eighth, and Wisner/Pilger enters the rankings at number nine. In Class ‘D-1’, Diller-Odell is once again first, Chambers/Wheeler Central improves from seventh to fifth, Hartington Cedar Catholic moves up from eighth to sixth, and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family jumps from tenth to ninth. In Class ‘D-2’, Lawrence/Nelson is the new number one, Wynot remains fourth, Humphrey St. Francis stays at number five, and Winside is once again tenth.