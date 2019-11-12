Norfolk Catholic & Lutheran High Northeast volleyball move up in Lincoln Journal Star final rankings

The Lincoln Journal Star posted their final high school volleyball rankings.
Norfolk Catholic moved up from eighth to seventh in Class ‘C-1’. The Lady Knights closed their 2019 season with a 23-7 mark after falling to Wahoo High 3-0 in the opening round of the Class ‘C-1’ State Tournament last Thursday at Lincoln North Star High School. Norfolk Catholic will graduate five seniors from the team. Lutheran High Northeast moves up from fourth to third in Class ‘C-2’. The team finished with a 31-7 record and placed third in Class ‘C-2’ after defeating Superior in the consolation match of the State Tournament last Saturday at Lincoln East High School. They had beaten Bishop Neumann in the opening round 3-1 last Thursday before being swept by Hastings St. Cecilia in the semifinals on Friday 3-0. Lutheran High Northeast earned their first state tournament win since 2012 and the 31 victories is the most the school has won since the 2011 state championship season. They will lose only two seniors in Kendra Rosberg and Morgan Holdorf to graduation.
The Lincoln Journal Star has updated their high school volleyball rankings. Class ‘A’ Champion Papillion La Vista South is the new number one in Class ‘A’. Class ‘B’ Five-time Defending State Champion Omaha Skutt remains first in their class. In Class ‘C-1’, state champion Lincoln Lutheran is the new number one, Wayne remains fifth, Norfolk Catholic moves up from eighth to seventh, and Battle Creek jumps from ninth to eighth. In Class ‘C-2’, state champion Grand Island Central Catholic is the new number one, Lutheran High Northeast moves up from fourth to third, Summerland stays at number seven, Wisner/Pilger enters the rankings at number eight, and Ponca falls from the rankings. In Class ‘D-1’, champion Diller-Odell is once again first, Hartington Cedar Catholic enters the rankings at number four, Chambers/Wheeler Central slips from third to sixth, and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family falls from the rankings. In Class ‘D-2’, two-time Defending State Champion Bruning/Davenport/Shickley stays at number one, Humphrey St. Francis moves up from fifth to second, Wynot drops from third to fourth, and Winside is once again tenth.