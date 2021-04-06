Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High Northeast soccer teams drop matches to Columbus Lakeview

The Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High Northeast soccer teams fell at home yesterday to Columbus Lakeview. The boys lost 2-0 in overtime to drop to 1-1 on the season while the girls dropped a 4-0 decision. The Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic girls are now 1-3 on the year.
The Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High Northeast boys dropped their first game of the season on Monday against Columbus Lakeview by a 2-0 score in overtime. The game finished regulation at 0-0. Both teams had opportunities to score but could not get the ball in the net. In overtime, Lakeview scored with 42 seconds left in the first overtime period and then with 12 seconds left in the second overtime. The Knights are 1-1 on the season and will travel to Columbus Scotus on Thursday at 5pm.