Norfolk Catholic & Lutheran High Northeast football remain in statewide rankings

The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school football rankings and Norfolk Catholic remains fifth in the Omaha World Herald and ninth in the Lincoln Journal Star in Class ‘C-2’ after beating Crofton at home last Friday 35-14.
The 5-2 Knights return to action on Friday when they visit 7-1 Omaha World Herald sixth ranked Hartington Cedar Catholic for the C-2-3 District Championship. Lutheran High Northeast stays at number nine in the Lincoln Journal Star and enter the Omaha World Herald rankings at number ten in Class ‘D-1’. The 7-1 Eagles beat Laurel/Concord/Coleridge at home last Thursday 16-8 and will entertain 5-3 Elmwood/Murdock at home in the opening round of the playoffs on Thursday.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school football rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Omaha Westside remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Norris stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Pierce is once again first and Wayne moves up from ninth to eighth. In Class ‘C-2’, Ord is the new number one, Oakland/Craig slips from first to third, Norfolk Catholic remains fifth, and Hartington Cedar Catholic stays at number six. In ‘Eight Man-1’, Dundy County/Stratton stays at number one, Burwell is once again second, Wakefield remains fifth, Neligh/Oakdale is once again sixth, Stanton remains seventh, Howells/Dodge improves from tenth to ninth, and Lutheran High Northeast enters the rankings at number ten. In ‘Eight Man-2’, Bruning/Davenport/Shickley stays at number one, Humphrey St. Francis drops from second to seventh, and O’Neill St. Mary’s moves up from ninth to eighth. In ‘Six-Man’, McCool Junction remains first and Stuart stays at number three. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Bellevue West remains first in Class ‘A’ and Omaha Skutt stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Pierce is once again first, Wayne jumps from tenth to ninth, and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder enters the rankings at number ten. In Class ‘C-2’, Archbishop Bergan is the new number one, Oakland/Craig drops from first to second, Hartington Cedar Catholic remains eighth, and Norfolk Catholic stays at number nine. In Class ‘D-1’, Cross County stays at number one, Burwell remains second, Wakefield is once again fifth, Neligh/Oakdale stays at number six, Stanton is once again seventh, Howells/Dodge remains eighth, and Lutheran High Northeast is once again ninth. In Class ‘D-2’, Bruning/Davenport/Shickley stays at number one, Humphrey St. Francis drops from fourth to fifth, O’Neill St. Mary’s moves up from ninth to eighth, and Allen jumps from tenth to ninth. In ‘Six-Man’, McCool Junction is once again first and Stuart remains ninth.