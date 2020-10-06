Norfolk Catholic & Lutheran High Northeast football is statewide rankings

The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school football rankings and Norfolk Catholic jumps from eighth to fifth in the Omaha World Herald and enter the Lincoln Journal Star rankings at number nine in Class ‘C-2’ after upsetting Class ‘C-1’ Wayne last Friday at home 31-21. The 3-2 Knights visit Bancroft to play 2-3 BRLD on Friday in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX. Lutheran High Northeast is ranked ninth in the Lincoln Journal Star and unranked in the Omaha World Herald in Class ‘D-1’. The 5-1 Eagles are coming off a 68-34 home win over Hartington/Newcastle last Thursday and will return to action on Friday when they visit 1-3 Plainview.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school football rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Omaha Westside remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Hastings stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Pierce is once again first and Wayne drops from sixth to ninth. In Class ‘C-2’, Oakland/Craig stays at number one, Norfolk Catholic jumps from eighth to fifth, and Hartington Cedar Catholic moves up from ninth to sixth. In ‘Eight Man-1’, Dundy County/Stratton stays at number one, Burwell is once again second, Wakefield remains fifth, Neligh/Oakdale moves up from seventh to sixth, Stanton jumps from eighth to seventh, and Howells/Dodge falls from sixth to tenth. In ‘Eight Man-2’, Bruning/Davenport/Shickley stays at number one, Humphrey St. Francis remains second, and O’Neill St. Mary’s is once again tenth. In ‘Six-Man’, McCool Junction remains first and Stuart stays at number three. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Bellevue West remains first in Class ‘A’ and Hastings stays at number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Adams Central is once again first, Pierce remains second, and Wayne slips from sixth to tenth. In Class ‘C-2’, Oakland/Craig remains first, Hartington Cedar Catholic improves from eighth to fifth, and Norfolk Catholic enters the rankings at number nine. In Class ‘D-1’, Cross County stays at number one, Burwell remains second, Wakefield jumps from sixth to fifth, Neligh/Oakdale moves up from seventh to sixth, Stanton is up from eighth to seventh, and Laurel/Concord/Coleridge improves from tenth to eighth, Lutheran High Northeast enters the rankings at number nine, and Howells/Dodge falls out of the rankings. In Class ‘D-2’, Bruning/Davenport/Shickley stays at number one, Humphrey St. Francis remains fourth, O’Neill St. Mary’s jumps from tenth to ninth, and Creighton falls out of the rankings. In ‘Six-Man’, McCool Junction is once again first and Stuart remains eighth.