Norfolk Catholic & Lutheran High Northeast football is state-wide rankings

The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school football rankings and Norfolk Catholic remains eighth in the Omaha World Herald and has dropped out of the Lincoln Journal Star rankings after falling at home to third ranked Ord 28-14 last Friday.
The 1-2 in Class ‘C-2’ Knights visit top ranked in both polls 3-0 Oakland/Craig on Friday. Lutheran High Northeast has entered the ‘Eight Man-1’ rankings at number eight in the Omaha World Herald and remains unranked in the Lincoln Journal Star rankings after improving to 3-0 following a 44-36 road win over West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic last Friday. The Class ‘D-1’ Eagles host fifth ranked 3-0 Wakefield on Saturday in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX.
The Omaha World Herald & Lincoln Journal Star has updated its high school football rankings. In the Omaha World Herald, Omaha Westside remains first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Hastings is the new number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Wayne stays at number one, Pierce jumps from third to second, and Columbus Lakeview enters the rankings at number ten. In Class ‘C-2’, Oakland/Craig remains first, Norfolk Catholic stays at number eight, and Hartington Cedar Catholic enters the rankings at number ten. In ‘Eight Man-1’, Dundy County/Stratton stays at number one, Burwell is once again second, Wakefield jumps from sixth to fifth, Howells/Dodge drops from third to sixth, Lutheran High Northeast enters the rankings at number eight, Neligh/Oakdale drops from seventh to tenth, and Stanton falls out of the top ten. In ‘Eight Man-2’, Bruning/Davenport/Shickley is the new number one, Humphrey St. Francis remains second, and O’Neill St. Mary’s stays at number ten. In ‘Six-Man’, McCool Junction is once again first and Stuart stays at number four. In the Lincoln Journal Star, Bellevue West remains first in Class ‘A’ and Hastings is the new number one in Class ‘B’. In Class ‘C-1’, Adams Central is once again first, Pierce jumps from third to second, and Wayne remains fourth. In Class ‘C-2’, Oakland/Craig remains first, Hartington Cedar Catholic enters the rankings at number eight, and Norfolk Catholic falls from the rankings. In Class ‘D-1’, Cross County stays at number one, Burwell remains second, Howells/Dodge slips from fourth to fifth, Clarkson/Leigh drops from fifth to sixth, Wakefield is up from eighth to seventh, Elkhorn Valley jumps from tenth to ninth, and Neligh/Oakdale drops from seventh to tenth. In Class ‘D-2’, Bruning/Davenport/Shickley is the new number one, Humphrey St. Francis remains fourth, and Creighton & O’Neill St. Mary’s stays at nine & ten respectively. In ‘Six-Man’, McCool Junction is once again first.