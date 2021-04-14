Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High Northeast boys soccer falls at home to Crete

The Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High Northeast boys soccer squad dropped a 3-1 home decision to Crete yesterday. They fall to 1-2 on the season.
Crete got on the scoreboard with 18 minutes left in the first half. The score stayed 1-0 at the half. In the second half the Knights evened the score at1-1 on an assist from Micah Baumgartel, and the goal to Emerson Meyer, with 9:50 remaining in the game. Crete got the game winning goal with 2:57 left in the game, and got the insurance goal with 10 seconds left in the game, for the final of 3-1. The Knights will travel to Omaha to play Concordia on Thursday April 22 at 6pm.