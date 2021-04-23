Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High Northeast boys & Norfolk High girls soccer earn victories

The Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High Northeast boys soccer team shutout Omaha Concordia 1-0 on the road last night to improve to 2-2 on the season.
The Knights scored with 37 minutes left in the first half on a pass from Micah Baumgartel to Emerson Meyer who put the ball in the net for the early lead. That score held for the rest of the half and through the second half for the win. The Knights will travel to Columbus Scotus, on Saturday for a 10am match that was postponed from earlier this season.
The Norfolk High girls clipped Lincoln Northeast 2-1 in a shootout yesterday. The Lady Panthers won the shootout 3-1. They improve to 4-8 on the season.
Goal scored by Ahnika Beltz