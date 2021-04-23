Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High Northeast boys & Norfolk High girls soccer earn victories

The Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High Northeast boys soccer team shutout Omaha Concordia 1-0 on the road last night to improve to 2-2 on the season.

The Knights scored with 37 minutes left in the first half on a pass from Micah Baumgartel to Emerson Meyer who put the ball in the net for the early lead. That score held for the rest of the half and through the second half for the win. The Knights will travel to Columbus Scotus, on Saturday for a 10am match that was postponed from earlier this season.

The Norfolk High girls clipped Lincoln Northeast 2-1 in a shootout yesterday.  The Lady Panthers won the shootout 3-1.  They improve to 4-8 on the season.

Goal scored by Ahnika Beltz

Assist by Anna Brown
Shootout goals by Julie Durio, Mallory Easland, and Anna Brown

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, April 23, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, April 23, 2021

Kentucky says freshman guard Terrence Clarke died following a car accident in Los Angeles.  He was 19.  The school announced Clarke’s death in a release, but did not include any more details.  The 6’7 Clarke entered the NBA draft last month after playing in just eight games last season becau…

Panther baseball beat GACC-SS-WPB in home contest

Panther baseball beat GACC-SS-WPB in home contest

The Norfolk High baseball team defeated West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic/Scribner-Snyder/West Point-Beemer 11-4 yesterday at home.  The Panthers are now 7-14 on the season.  The Norfolk JV won their contest 10-0.