Norfolk Catholic & Lutheran High Northeast boys golf misses out of State Championship

Norfolk Catholic & Lutheran High Northeast participated in today’s C-3 Boys District Golf Meet at Fair Play Golf Course in Norfolk.
Hartington Cedar Catholic was the champion with a 319, Battle Creek finished second at 342, and West Holt got third at 357. Those three teams qualified for the Class ‘C’ State Championship next week at Kearney Country Club. Norfolk Catholic was sixth at 378 and Lutheran High Northeast carded a 414 to finish eleventh in the 15-team competition. Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Riley Kuehn earned medalist honors after shooting a 72. He won by two strokes. The Knights and Eagles did not have any qualifiers for the State Championship next week. Norfolk Catholic was led by Jacob Cerny’s 88 while Lutheran High Northeast was led by Mason Petersen’s 94.
|1
|Hartington Cedar Catholic
|319
|2
|Battle Creek
|342
|3
|West Holt
|357
|4
|Ponca
|359
|5
|Wisner-Pilger
|363
|6
|Norfolk Catholic
|378
|7
|Guardian Angels CC
|379
|8
|Tri County NE
|382
|9
|Crofton
|388
|10
|Summerland
|406
|11
|Lutheran High NE
|414
|12
|Wakefield
|438
|13
|BRLD
|446
|14
|Winnebago
|755
|15
|Elkhorn Valley
|770
|Riley Kuehn
|1
|72
|1
|Rockney Peck
|1
|74
|2
|Payton Frederick
|1
|77
|3
|Cameron Adkisson
|1
|77
|3
|Mack Kuehn
|2
|78
|5
|Zach Weber
|1
|79
|6
|Jay Steffen
|5
|82
|7
|Nathan Oswald
|1
|82
|7
|Livia Hunke
|1
|83
|9
|Garrett Blanke
|2
|83
|9
|Zachary Boeshart
|1
|84
|11
|Spencer Batenhorst
|2
|85
|12
|Caleb Lindgren
|5
|87
|13
|Benjamin Ulrich
|3
|87
|13
|Cazden Christensen
|3
|87
|13
|Zach Fernau
|1
|87
|13
|Jacob Cerny
|1
|88
|17
|Johnathan Birkley
|2
|88
|17
|Tait Heimes
|2
|89
|19
|Luke Beckman
|4
|89
|19
|Chase Kastring
|3
|89
|19
|Garrett Finke
|3
|90
|22
|Grant Sprakel
|2
|90
|22
|Jaxson Cadwallader
|2
|90
|22
|Aidan Nelson
|1
|93
|25
|Ryan Hrbek
|2
|93
|25
|Miguel Balvantin
|4
|93
|25
|Mason Petersen
|1
|94
|28
|Mason Mitchell
|3
|94
|28
|Aden Dominisse
|2
|96
|30
|Kellen Mlnarik
|5
|96
|30
|Nathaniel Ketteler
|5
|96
|30
|Carsen Becker
|4
|97
|33
|Austin Meikle
|3
|97
|33
|Thomas Wetjen
|5
|97
|33
|Rafe Grebin
|1
|97
|33
|Weston Mathis
|4
|97
|33
|Kaleb Raasch
|3
|98
|38
|Quinn Pape
|2
|100
|39
|Jeff Birger
|4
|101
|40
|Ethan Schwichtenberg
|4
|101
|40
|Austin Tramp
|2
|102
|42
|Zac Arens
|3
|106
|43
|Matthew Potter
|2
|106
|43
|Brody Floyd
|5
|106
|43
|Carson Urwiler
|4
|106
|43
|Avery Cheatum
|4
|107
|47
|Conner Klein
|1
|108
|48
|Savion Ralph
|3
|109
|49
|Nolan Babcock
|5
|111
|50
|Adam Echtenkamp
|5
|111
|50
|Cameron Ahlers
|3
|111
|50
|Avin Dean
|4
|113
|53
|Ryan Anderson
|4
|113
|53
|Erica Engelmeyer
|5
|116
|55
|Eugene DeCora
|3
|116
|55
|Tucker Kirby
|4
|117
|57
|Randy DeCora
|2
|117
|57
|Caden Ernesti
|4
|119
|59
|Daley Bearinger
|3
|119
|59
|Travis Gatzmeyer
|2
|120
|61
|Kaden Frahm
|3
|120
|61
|Kelsi DeCora
|1
|126
|63
|Daniel Chvala
|3
|128
|64
|Aiden Sateren
|5
|130
|65
|Jackson Pommer
|4
|131
|66
|Kolton Fischer
|5
|135
|67
|Michael Glynn
|2
|138
|68
|Baxter Beutler
|5
|152
|69
|Jacob Statema
|5
|183
|70