Norfolk Catholic & Lutheran High Northeast boys golf missed out of State Championship

Norfolk Catholic & Lutheran High Northeast participated in today’s C-3 Boys District Golf Meet at Fair Play Golf Course in Norfolk. 

Hartington Cedar Catholic was the champion with a 319, Battle Creek finished second at 342, and West Holt got third at 357.  Those three teams qualified for the Class ‘C’ State Championship next week at Kearney Country Club.  Norfolk Catholic was sixth at 378 and Lutheran High Northeast carded a 414 to finish eleventh in the 15-team competition.  Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Riley Kuehn earned medalist honors after shooting a 72.  He won by two strokes.  The Knights and Eagles did not have any qualifiers for the State Championship next week.  Norfolk Catholic was led by Jacob Cerny’s 88 while Lutheran High Northeast was led by Mason Petersen’s 94.

1Hartington Cedar Catholic319
2Battle Creek342
3West Holt357
4Ponca359
5Wisner-Pilger363
6Norfolk Catholic378
7Guardian Angels CC379
8Tri County NE382
9Crofton388
10Summerland406
11Lutheran High NE414
12Wakefield438
13BRLD446
14Winnebago755
15Elkhorn Valley770
Riley Kuehn1721
Rockney Peck1742
Payton Frederick1773
Cameron Adkisson1773
Mack Kuehn2785
Zach Weber1796
Jay Steffen5827
Nathan Oswald1827
Livia Hunke1839
Garrett Blanke2839
Zachary Boeshart18411
Spencer Batenhorst28512
Caleb Lindgren58713
Benjamin Ulrich38713
Cazden Christensen38713
Zach Fernau18713
Jacob Cerny18817
Johnathan Birkley28817
Tait Heimes28919
Luke Beckman48919
Chase Kastring38919
Garrett Finke39022
Grant Sprakel29022
Jaxson Cadwallader29022
Aidan Nelson19325
Ryan Hrbek29325
Miguel Balvantin49325
Mason Petersen19428
Mason Mitchell39428
Aden Dominisse29630
Kellen Mlnarik59630
Nathaniel Ketteler59630
Carsen Becker49733
Austin Meikle39733
Thomas Wetjen59733
Rafe Grebin19733
Weston Mathis49733
Kaleb Raasch39838
Quinn Pape210039
Jeff Birger410140
Ethan Schwichtenberg410140
Austin Tramp210242
Zac Arens310643
Matthew Potter210643
Brody Floyd510643
Carson Urwiler410643
Avery Cheatum410747
Conner Klein110848
Savion Ralph310949
Nolan Babcock511150
Adam Echtenkamp511150
Cameron Ahlers311150
Avin Dean411353
Ryan Anderson411353
Erica Engelmeyer511655
Eugene DeCora311655
Tucker Kirby411757
Randy DeCora211757
Caden Ernesti411959
Daley Bearinger311959
Travis Gatzmeyer212061
Kaden Frahm312061
Kelsi DeCora112663
Daniel Chvala312864
Aiden Sateren513065
Jackson Pommer413166
Kolton Fischer513567
Michael Glynn213868
Baxter Beutler515269
Jacob Statema518370

