Norfolk Catholic & Lutheran High Northeast athletes qualify for State Track & Field Championships next week

The Norfolk Catholic & Lutheran High Northeast track & field squads participated in yesterday’s C-5 District Meet in Atkinson.
In the boys’ standings, Battle Creek was the champion with 148 points while the Knights finished second with 110 points. The Eagles didn’t total any points. In the girls’ standings, Battle Creek was also the champion with 105 points while runner-up Norfolk Catholic accumulated 95 points. Lutheran High Northeast finished seventh with 37 points. State qualifiers for the Knights included Kade Pieper (1st-Shot Put); Jackson Clausen (1st-100 & 1st-200); Ben Hammond (1st-3200 & 2nd-1600); Travis Kalous (2nd-800); Carly Marshall (2nd-300 H); Elly Piper (1st-Discus); Jozy Piper (2nd-Discus & 2nd-Shot Put); Mary Fennessy (1st-Shot Put); & Channatee Robles (3rd-HJ). The Eagles’ state qualifiers included Halle Berner (2nd-200 & 2nd-400) and Kendra Petersen (2nd-TJ). Additional qualifiers will be announced in the coming days.