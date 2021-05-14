Norfolk Catholic & Lutheran High Northeast athletes qualify for State Track & Field Championships next week

The Norfolk Catholic & Lutheran High Northeast track & field squads participated in yesterday’s C-5 District Meet in Atkinson. 

In the boys’ standings, Battle Creek was the champion with 148 points while the Knights finished second with 110 points.  The Eagles didn’t total any points.  In the girls’ standings, Battle Creek was also the champion with 105 points while runner-up Norfolk Catholic accumulated 95 points.  Lutheran High Northeast finished seventh with 37 points.  State qualifiers for the Knights included Kade Pieper (1st-Shot Put); Jackson Clausen (1st-100 & 1st-200); Ben Hammond (1st-3200 & 2nd-1600); Travis Kalous (2nd-800); Carly Marshall (2nd-300 H); Elly Piper (1st-Discus); Jozy Piper (2nd-Discus & 2nd-Shot Put); Mary Fennessy (1st-Shot Put); & Channatee Robles (3rd-HJ).  The Eagles’ state qualifiers included Halle Berner (2nd-200 & 2nd-400) and Kendra Petersen (2nd-TJ).  Additional qualifiers will be announced in the coming days.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, May 14, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, May 14, 2021

Devin Booker made two free throws with 2.4 seconds remaining to give the Phoenix Suns a 118-117 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.  Booker’s winning foul shots were set up when Portland’s Robert Covington was fouled and missed both free throws with 4.4 seconds left.  Chris Paul had a t…