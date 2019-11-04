Norfolk Catholic & LHNE volleyball teams qualify for State Tournament; area matchups

The Norfolk Catholic & Lutheran High Northeast volleyball teams are heading to the state tournament.
The Lady Knights defeated Southern Valley in four sets to claim the C-1-7 District Final on Saturday at Grand Island Northwest High School. Scores of the match had NC winning 25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 25-15. Hayden Wolf recorded 22 kills and 26 digs. Channatee Robles had 15 kills and 23 digs. Abby Miller added ten blocks and Carly Marshall dished out 44 assists. Norfolk Catholic improves to 23-6 on the season and will meet 28-3 Wahoo High in the opening round of the State Tournament on Thursday at Lincoln North Star High School at 5:30. The Lady Warriors beat the Lady Knights on September 12th 3-1. Lutheran High Northeast knocked off Centura 3-1 in the C-2-4 District Final at Boone Central High School in Albion on Saturday. Scores of the match had the Lady Eagles winning 25-17, 21-25, 25-19, 25-14. Becca Gebhardt pounded out 22 kills with five aces and 23 digs. Maddie Becker had 24 assists and 16 digs. Chloe Spence added 23 assists and 17 digs. Lutheran High Northeast improves to 29-6 on the season. They’ve won 13 matches in a row, and will play 25-9 Bishop Neumann of Wahoo in the opening round on Thursday at Lincoln Southwest High School at 3:30. In other matches on Thursday, Battle Creek takes on St. Paul in the opening round of the Class ‘C-1’ Tournament at Lincoln North Star at 1:30 and Wayne plays Broken Bow at 3:30. In other matches in Class ‘C-2’, Wisner/Pilger goes head to head with Superior at Lincoln Southwest at 5:30 and Summerland takes on Grand Island Central Catholic at 7:30. In Class ‘D-1’, in matches at Lincoln Southeast, Chambers/Wheeler Central meets Hartington Cedar Catholic at 7:30. In Class ‘D-2’, at Lincoln Northeast, Humphrey St. Francis tangles with Garden County at 3:30 and Wynot plays Falls City Sacred Heart at 5:30.