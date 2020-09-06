Norfolk Catholic & LHNE VB wins tournaments; Saturday volleyball scoreboard

PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Beatrice Tournament=
Championship=
Elkhorn def. Waverly, 25-23, 25-23
Consolation Semifinal=
Millard West JV def. Malcolm, 25-20, 28-26
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-18, 25-11
Fifth Place=
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Millard West JV, 25-17, 25-21
First Round=
Aurora def. Malcolm, 25-20, 25-23
Beatrice def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-14, 25-22
Elkhorn def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-17, 25-8
Waverly def. Millard West JV, 25-12, 25-18
Semifinal=
Elkhorn def. Beatrice, 25-3, 25-12
Waverly def. Aurora, 25-16, 21-25, 25-15
Seventh Place=
Omaha Gross Catholic def. Malcolm, 27-25, 25-23
Third Place=
Beatrice def. Aurora, 25-14, 22-25, 26-24
DC West Triangular=
Ashland-Greenwood def. Douglas County West, 25-9, 25-15
Douglas County West def. Syracuse, 25-22, 26-24
Syracuse def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-11, 25-22
Fort Calhoun Tournament=
Championship=
Fort Calhoun def. David City
First Round=
David City def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder
Fort Calhoun def. Winnebago
Third Place=
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Winnebago, 25-19, 25-9
Freeman Invitational Tournament=
Championship=
Johnson-Brock def. Mead, 25-17, 25-15
Fifth Place=
Elmwood-Murdock def. Sterling, 25-20, 25-23
Pool A=
Freeman def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-13, 25-19
Mead def. Pawnee City, 25-14, 25-18
Pool B=
Diller-Odell def. Sterling, 26-24, 25-22
Johnson-Brock def. Deshler, 11-25, 25-18, 25-19
Seventh Place=
Pawnee City def. Deshler, 25-22, 25-20
Third Place=
Diller-Odell def. Freeman, 22-25, 25-15, 25-18
Heartland Crossroads Tournament=
Elkhorn South def. Columbus, 25-10, 25-14
Elkhorn South def. Fremont, 25-11, 25-14
Elkhorn South def. Lincoln North Star, 25-11, 25-10
Elkhorn South def. Millard West, 25-19, 25-18
Fremont def. Columbus, 25-23, 17-25, 25-15
Fremont def. Lincoln North Star, 17-25, 25-16, 25-16
Lincoln North Star def. Columbus, 12-25, 25-19, 27-25
Millard West def. Columbus, 25-18, 25-23
Millard West def. Fremont, 26-24, 25-8
Millard West def. Lincoln North Star, 25-16, 25-19
Lexington Invite=
Championship=
St. Paul def. Lexington, 25-14, 25-10
Consolation Semifinal=
Chase County def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-19, 25-16, 25-20
Hershey def. Holdrege, 25-22, 25-20
Fifth Place=
Hershey def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 23-25, 25-15, 25-14
First Round=
Broken Bow def. Chase County, 25-14, 25-13
Hershey def. Hastings, 17-25, 25-22, 25-22
Lexington def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-19, 25-21
St. Paul def. Holdrege, 25-13, 25-13
Semifinal=
Lexington def. Broken Bow, 25-22, 25-17
St. Paul def. Hastings, 25-10, 25-11
Third Place=
Broken Bow def. Hastings, 25-20, 25-21, 25-18
NE Nebraska Jean Groth Classic=
Bronze Bracket=
Archbishop Bergan def. Pender, 25-18, 25-19
Archbishop Bergan def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-16, 25-23
Archbishop Bergan def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-11, 25-17
Pender def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-18, 22-25, 25-22
Wisner-Pilger def. Pender, 25-16, 25-13
Wisner-Pilger def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-13, 25-12
Gold Bracket=
Lutheran High Northeast def. North Bend Central, 25-21, 25-20
Lutheran High Northeast def. Oakland-Craig, 25-22, 25-13
Lutheran High Northeast def. West Point-Beemer, 25-23, 25-19
Oakland-Craig def. North Bend Central, 25-19, 25-22
Oakland-Craig def. West Point-Beemer, 17-25, 25-22, 25-23
West Point-Beemer def. North Bend Central, 25-12, 25-18
Silver Bracket=
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Wakefield, 25-18, 25-11
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Wayne, 20-25, 25-21, 25-16
Guardian Angels def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-10, 25-23
Guardian Angels def. Wakefield, Kan., 25-15, 25-13
Wayne def. Guardian Angels, 25-12, 25-14
Wayne def. Wakefield, 25-9
Shamrock Tournament=
Columbus Lakeview def. Stanton, 25-14, 25-8
Norfolk Catholic def. Pierce, 25-19, 25-14
Championship=
Norfolk Catholic def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-21, 29-31, 25-19
Semifinal=
Columbus Lakeview def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-17, 25-17
Norfolk Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 25-23, 25-23
Third Place=
Columbus Scotus def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-21, 25-18
Wahoo Tournament=
Championship=
Wahoo def. Lincoln Christian, 25-19, 25-16
Pool A=
Omaha Roncalli def. Ord, 17-25, 25-20, 25-21
Wahoo def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-13, 25-18
Wahoo def. Ord, 25-21, 25-12
Pool B=
Crete def. Lincoln Christian
Lincoln Christian def. Omaha Concordia, 25-15, 25-16
Omaha Concordia def. Crete, 25-16, 25-23
Third Place=
Omaha Concordia def. Omaha Roncalli, 15-25, 25-21, 26-24
Weeping Water Tournament=
Pool A=
Wilber-Clatonia def. Conestoga, 18-25, 25-15, 25-16
Wilber-Clatonia def. East Butler, 25-12, 25-15
Wilber-Clatonia def. Weeping Water, 25-15, 25-18
Pool B=
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-19, 25-20
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Yutan, 25-14, 25-13
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Yutan, 25-18, 25-16
Yutan def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 17-25, 25-21, 25-20