Norfolk Catholic Knights & Norfolk Panthers at the State Cross Country Championships at Kearney Country Club

The Norfolk Catholic Knights & Norfolk Panthers were represented at the State Cross Country Championships at Kearney Country Club yesterday.
In the Class 'D' girls race, the Lady Knights finished eighth as a team. Emily Faltys finished 27th, C.C. Kahn was 28th, Charli Fischer got 44th, and Jordan Aschoff finished 86th.
In the Class 'D' boys competition, David City Aquinas was the champion with a score of 14 while Norfolk Catholic was second at 19. Medaling for the Knights were Ben Hammond (7th), Dalton Brunsing (9th), Dominic Liess (15th). Travis Kalous finished 32nd, and Wyatt Ash was 37th.
In the Class 'A' girls race, Norfolk's Rachel Mortimer was 48th and Esther Protzman finished 58th.
In the Class 'A' boys competition, Norfolk High ended up with an eighth place finish. Isaac Ochola medaled by placing fifth. Other runners included Tristen Kittelson (37th), Daniel Yowell (57th), William Reynolds (79th), Carson Means (91st), & Trevor Eisenbraun (94th).