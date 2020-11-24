Norfolk Catholic girls hoops upbeat for coming season

The Norfolk Catholic girls basketball team gets their season underway on Thursday, December 3rd when they host Omaha Gross as part of the Grand Island Central Catholic Tip-Off Classic. 

They will then take on the host team on Saturday at Grand Island.  The Lady Knights return experience in Carly Marshall, Emily Faltys, Elly Piper, Jozy Piper, Tiffani Peitz, and Anna Neuhalfen from last year’s 17-8 squad.  Norfolk Catholic’s home schedule includes games with Omaha Gross, Bishop Neumann, Lutheran High Northeast, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Battle Creek, Wayne, Pierce, and O’Neill.  The Lady Knights will compete in the Battle Creek Holiday Tournament December 28-29.

Tags

In other news

Nebraska men & women's basketball make announcements

Nebraska men & women's basketball make announcements

The Nebraska men’s basketball team's Golden Window Classic schedule has been updated to reflect changes in the multi-team event. In the revised tournament schedule, the Huskers will now play Nevada on Thursday at 1:00 and North Dakota State on Saturday at 11:00.  Nebraska Athletics announced…

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Jared Goff won a matchup against Tom Brady while helping the Los Angeles Rams retain a share of first place in the NFC West.  Goff completed 39 of his 51 passes for 376 yards and three touchdowns in the Rams' 27-24 victory at Tampa.  Robert Woods, Van Jefferson and Cam Akers grabbed short sc…