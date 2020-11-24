Norfolk Catholic girls hoops upbeat for coming season

The Norfolk Catholic girls basketball team gets their season underway on Thursday, December 3rd when they host Omaha Gross as part of the Grand Island Central Catholic Tip-Off Classic.
They will then take on the host team on Saturday at Grand Island. The Lady Knights return experience in Carly Marshall, Emily Faltys, Elly Piper, Jozy Piper, Tiffani Peitz, and Anna Neuhalfen from last year’s 17-8 squad. Norfolk Catholic’s home schedule includes games with Omaha Gross, Bishop Neumann, Lutheran High Northeast, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Battle Creek, Wayne, Pierce, and O’Neill. The Lady Knights will compete in the Battle Creek Holiday Tournament December 28-29.