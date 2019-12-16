Norfolk Catholic girls hoops to face Hartington Cedar Catholic this evening

The Norfolk Catholic girls basketball team is 1-1 on the season after a 47-34 road win at Omaha World Herald fifth ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Bishop Neumann last Friday night. 

Hanna Neesen scored 15 points with six steals and four assists while Hayden Wolf had ten points, eight boards, and three steals.  The Lady Knights this season lost their opener at Omaha Gross 55-35, beat Lincoln Lutheran in Grand Island 36-19, and then topped Bishop Neumann last Friday night.  They now get ready for a 7:45 home game this evening with 0-3 Hartington Cedar Catholic.

