Norfolk Catholic girls golf wins Battle Creek Invite; Kassmeier claims medalist honors

The Norfolk Catholic girls’ golf squad won today’s Battle Creek Invitational at Evergreen Hills Golf Course.
The Lady Knights shot a 382 while the host team was the runner-up at 413.1. Norfolk Catholic’s Anna Kassmeier was the medalist after carding an 80. West Point-Beemer’s Shelbie Woerman was the runner-up at 90. The Lady Knights’ Hanna Neeson finished third with a 93 and Carly Thramer got sixth at 98.
|Battle Creek Girls Golf Invitational
|September 16, 2019
|Team Results
|Place
|Name
|School
|Score
|Place
|School
|Score
|1
|Anna Kassmeier
|Norfolk Catholic
|80
|1
|Norfolk Catholic
|382
|2
|Shelbie Woerman
|West Point-Beemer
|90
|2
|Battle Creek
|413.1
|3
|Hanna Neeson
|Norfolk Catholic
|93
|3
|Cedar Catholic
|419.1
|4
|Lydia Stenka
|West Holt
|96
|4
|West Point-Beemer
|426
|5
|Kailey Johnson
|West Point-Beemer
|97
|5
|West Holt
|437
|6
|Carly Thramer
|Norfolk Catholic
|98
|6
|Wayne
|507.1
|7
|Megan Lutt
|Battle Creek
|100
|7
|Norfolk High
|576
|8
|Jordyn Laible
|West Holt
|101
|8
|Clarkson/Leigh
|590
|9
|Kylee McLean
|Battle Creek
|103
|9
|Crofton/Hart/Newcast
|1426
|10
|Delayne Sudbeck
|Cedar Catholic
|103
|10
|O'Neill
|2243
|11
|Natalie Bentjen
|Wayne
|103
|11
|Battle Creek JV
|2252
|12
|Emma Wilkinson
|Battle Creek
|104
|12
|Cedar Catholic JV
|3123
|13
|Bekah Kleinschmit
|Cedar Catholic
|105
|13
|26
|4000
|14
|Maizie Christensen
|Cedar Catholic
|105
|14
|33
|4000
|15
|Lauren Heine
|Cedar Catholic
|106
|15
|41
|4000
|16
|Meghan McCracken
|Battle Creek
|106
|16
|24
|4000
|17
|Hannah Brotsky
|West Holt
|109
|17
|39
|4000
|18
|Joslyn Hrabanek
|Battle Creek
|110
|18
|42
|4000
|19
|Kalee Gilsdorf
|Norfolk Catholic
|111
|19
|50
|4000
|20
|Grace Biltoft
|Cedar Catholic
|112
|20
|49
|4000
|21
|Allie Boell
|West Point-Beemer
|114
|21
|30
|4000
|22
|Kylee Howard
|O'Neill
|114
|22
|37
|4000
|23
|Ali Kersten
|Battle Creek JV
|114
|23
|28
|4000
|24
|Phoebe Miller
|Norfolk High
|118
|24
|34
|4000
|25
|Kalea Fischer
|Norfolk Catholic
|120
|25
|51
|4000
|26
|Jenna Wiebelhaus
|Cedar Catholic JV
|123
|26
|27
|4000
|27
|Kaitlyn Fehrer
|West Point-Beemer
|125
|27
|45
|4000
|28
|Madi Hampton
|O'Neill
|129
|28
|29
|4000
|29
|Landyn Mlady
|West Holt
|131
|29
|36
|4000
|30
|Riley Haschke
|Wayne
|133
|30
|40
|4000
|31
|Ashly Guillen
|Clarkson/Leigh
|135
|31
|43
|4000
|32
|Destiny Merchant
|Norfolk High
|135
|32
|25
|4000
|33
|Bailee Leise
|Wayne
|135
|33
|23
|4000
|34
|Francine Zulueta
|Crofton/Hart/Newcast
|135
|34
|38
|4000
|35
|Cassidy Manz
|Wayne
|136
|35
|46
|4000
|36
|Alexis Anderson
|Battle Creek JV
|138
|36
|52
|4000
|37
|Brittany Cervantes
|West Point-Beemer
|141
|37
|48
|4000
|38
|Piper Dather
|Crofton/Hart/Newcast
|144
|38
|35
|4000
|39
|Paris Walter
|Crofton/Hart/Newcast
|147
|39
|31
|4000
|40
|Mady Janousek
|Clarkson/Leigh
|147
|40
|47
|4000
|41
|Cortlynn Cadwallader
|Clarkson/Leigh
|150
|41
|44
|4000
|42
|Tru Alder
|Norfolk High
|153
|42
|32
|4000
|43
|Hazel Mundt
|Clarkson/Leigh
|158
|44
|Ashlynn Cropp
|Clarkson/Leigh
|165
|45
|Arianna Amezcua
|Norfolk High
|170
|46
|Jayden Calhoon
|Wayne
|170