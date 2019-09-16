Norfolk Catholic girls golf wins Battle Creek Invite; Kassmeier claims medalist honors

The Norfolk Catholic girls’ golf squad won today’s Battle Creek Invitational at Evergreen Hills Golf Course. 

The Lady Knights shot a 382 while the host team was the runner-up at 413.1.  Norfolk Catholic’s Anna Kassmeier was the medalist after carding an 80.  West Point-Beemer’s Shelbie Woerman was the runner-up at 90.  The Lady Knights’ Hanna Neeson finished third with a 93 and Carly Thramer got sixth at 98.

Individual Results
 Team Results
        
PlaceName SchoolScore PlaceSchoolScore
1Anna KassmeierNorfolk Catholic80 1Norfolk Catholic382
2Shelbie WoermanWest Point-Beemer90 2Battle Creek413.1
3Hanna NeesonNorfolk Catholic93 3Cedar Catholic419.1
4Lydia StenkaWest Holt96 4West Point-Beemer426
5Kailey JohnsonWest Point-Beemer97 5West Holt437
6Carly ThramerNorfolk Catholic98 6Wayne507.1
7Megan LuttBattle Creek100 7Norfolk High576
8Jordyn LaibleWest Holt101 8Clarkson/Leigh590
9Kylee McLeanBattle Creek103 9Crofton/Hart/Newcast1426
10Delayne SudbeckCedar Catholic103 10O'Neill2243
11Natalie BentjenWayne103 11Battle Creek JV2252
12Emma WilkinsonBattle Creek104 12Cedar Catholic JV3123
13Bekah KleinschmitCedar Catholic105 13264000
14Maizie ChristensenCedar Catholic105 14334000
15Lauren HeineCedar Catholic106 15414000
16Meghan McCrackenBattle Creek106 16244000
17Hannah BrotskyWest Holt109 17394000
18Joslyn HrabanekBattle Creek110 18424000
19Kalee GilsdorfNorfolk Catholic111 19504000
20Grace BiltoftCedar Catholic112 20494000
21Allie BoellWest Point-Beemer114 21304000
22Kylee HowardO'Neill114 22374000
23Ali KerstenBattle Creek JV114 23284000
24Phoebe MillerNorfolk High118 24344000
25Kalea FischerNorfolk Catholic120 25514000
26Jenna WiebelhausCedar Catholic JV123 26274000
27Kaitlyn FehrerWest Point-Beemer125 27454000
28Madi HamptonO'Neill129 28294000
29Landyn MladyWest Holt131 29364000
30Riley HaschkeWayne133 30404000
31Ashly GuillenClarkson/Leigh135 31434000
32Destiny MerchantNorfolk High135 32254000
33Bailee LeiseWayne135 33234000
34Francine ZuluetaCrofton/Hart/Newcast135 34384000
35Cassidy ManzWayne136 35464000
36Alexis AndersonBattle Creek JV138 36524000
37Brittany CervantesWest Point-Beemer141 37484000
38Piper DatherCrofton/Hart/Newcast144 38354000
39Paris WalterCrofton/Hart/Newcast147 39314000
40Mady JanousekClarkson/Leigh147 40474000
41Cortlynn CadwalladerClarkson/Leigh150 41444000
42Tru AlderNorfolk High153 42324000
43Hazel MundtClarkson/Leigh158    
44Ashlynn CroppClarkson/Leigh165    
45Arianna AmezcuaNorfolk High170    
46Jayden CalhoonWayne170    

