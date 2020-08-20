Norfolk Catholic girls golf to start 2020 season today

The Norfolk Catholic girls’ golf squad gets their 2020 campaign underway this morning when they compete in the O’Neill Invite at O’Neill Golf Club at 9:00 AM.
They have only four girls out this year in Carly Thramer, Kalee Gilsdorf, Shelby Gilsdorf, and Kalea Fischer. The Lady Knights finished sixth at last year’s Class ‘C’ State Championship. Their remaining schedule has them competing in invitationals at Pierce, Battle Creek, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Wayne, Columbus Scotus, and the Mid State Conference Meet at Battle Creek. Norfolk Catholic will also host a triangular with Clarkson/Leigh and Stanton and a dual with Battle Creek while visiting Pierce for a triangular with Hartington Cedar Catholic participating.