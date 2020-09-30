Norfolk Catholic girls golf finishes fifth at Columbus Scotus Invite

The Norfolk Catholic girls golf squad participated at today’s Columbus Scotus Invitational at Quail Run Golf Course. 

Boone Central was the champion after carding a 359.  They won by eight strokes.  The Lady Knights were fifth at 416.  Columbus Scotus’ Cecilia Arndt was the medalist after shooting a 74.  She won by two strokes.  Norfolk Catholic’s Carly Thramer finished eleventh at 98.

  Individual Medalist 
PlaceSchoolNameScore
1stSctCecilia Arndt74
2ndBCAbby Brodersen76
3rdGICCAngela Messere78
4thGICCEmber Kleint91
5thSctAlaina Dierman92
6thBCRachel Malander93
7thSctAbee Hutchinson93
8thBCEmmah Benson93
9thGICCAshlyn Kucera94
10thBCLauren Kohtz97
11thNFCCarly Thramer98
12thSchEsmeralda Sacarias98
13thSchCarly Johnson101
14thConJulia Hansen102
15thBCTaylor Beierman102

Tags

In other news

Norfolk High softball sweeps twinbill from Columbus

Norfolk High softball sweeps twinbill from Columbus

The 25-7 Norfolk High softball team swept Columbus in a home doubleheader yesterday 8-0 & 11-1.  With the wins, they become the second most winningest team in program history with 25.  The 2005 squad won 31 games.

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Serena Williams has pulled out of the French Open because of an Achilles injury.  The 23-time Grand Slam champion says she had a short warmup and decided she couldn’t continue.  Williams had been scheduled to play Tsvetana Pironkova in the second round at Roland Garros.  Williams says she th…