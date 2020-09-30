Norfolk Catholic girls golf finishes fifth at Columbus Scotus Invite

The Norfolk Catholic girls golf squad participated at today’s Columbus Scotus Invitational at Quail Run Golf Course.
Boone Central was the champion after carding a 359. They won by eight strokes. The Lady Knights were fifth at 416. Columbus Scotus’ Cecilia Arndt was the medalist after shooting a 74. She won by two strokes. Norfolk Catholic’s Carly Thramer finished eleventh at 98.
|Individual Medalist
|Place
|School
|Name
|Score
|1st
|Sct
|Cecilia Arndt
|74
|2nd
|BC
|Abby Brodersen
|76
|3rd
|GICC
|Angela Messere
|78
|4th
|GICC
|Ember Kleint
|91
|5th
|Sct
|Alaina Dierman
|92
|6th
|BC
|Rachel Malander
|93
|7th
|Sct
|Abee Hutchinson
|93
|8th
|BC
|Emmah Benson
|93
|9th
|GICC
|Ashlyn Kucera
|94
|10th
|BC
|Lauren Kohtz
|97
|11th
|NFC
|Carly Thramer
|98
|12th
|Sch
|Esmeralda Sacarias
|98
|13th
|Sch
|Carly Johnson
|101
|14th
|Con
|Julia Hansen
|102
|15th
|BC
|Taylor Beierman
|102