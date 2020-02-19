Norfolk Catholic girls basketball wins sub-district semifinal while Lutheran High Northeast falls

The Norfolk Catholic girls basketball team held off Wayne while Lutheran High Northeast's season came to an end in sub-district semifinal games last night.

The Lady Knights beat the Lady Blue Devils 43-31 at Norfolk High in a C-1-7 Sub-District Semifinal.  NC's Hanna Neesen had eleven points, four rebounds, and four steals while Abby Miller pumped in nine points and nine boards in the win.  Norfolk Catholic improves to 16-7 while Wayne's season ends at 5-18.  The Lady Knights will meet Pierce in the C-1-7 Sub-District Final at Norfolk High on Thursday night at 6:00.  The Lady Bluejays edged Battle Creek in their semifinal contest 34-31.

The Lutheran High Northeast Lady Eagles' season reached the end of the road after a 65-50 loss to Howells/Dodge in a C-2-5 Sub-District Semfinal at Norfolk Catholic High School.  Hannah Fouts pumped in 16 points and collected eleven rebounds in the loss for the Lady Eagles.  Their season ends at 10-12.

