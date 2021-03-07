Norfolk Catholic girls basketball to lose five players to graduation

The Norfolk Catholic girls basketball team’s season came to an end on February 26th after falling at West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic in the C-2-3 District Final.
This year the 12-12 Lady Knights defeated Hartington Cedar Catholic, Lutheran High Northeast twice, Elkhorn Valley, Ainsworth, Battle Creek, Wayne, Pierce, Neligh/Oakdale, O’Neill, Stanton, and Clarkson/Leigh while falling to Omaha Gross, Grand Island Central Catholic, Bishop Neumann, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic twice, Winnebago, Humphrey St. Francis, Columbus Scotus, Boone Central, Crofton twice, and Battle Creek. Norfolk Catholic was outscored by their opponents on average through 24 contests 43.4-42.6. The Lady Knights will lose Carly Marshall, Anna Neuhalfen, Mary Fennessy, Emily Faltys, and Taylor Kautz to graduation.