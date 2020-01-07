Norfolk Catholic girls basketball to host top ranked in Class 'D-2' Humphrey St. Francis this evening

The Norfolk Catholic girls basketball team is 6-3 on the season after a 55-53 home win over Winnebago last Friday night. 

The Lady Knights this season have earned victories over Lincoln Lutheran, Bishop Neumann, Lutheran High Northeast, Elkhorn Valley, Battle Creek, and Winnebago.  They are outscoring their opponents on average through nine contests 49-41.7.  Norfolk Catholic now gets ready for this evening’s 7:45 home game with Nebraska recruit Allison Weidner and the Lincoln Journal Star top ranked in Class ‘D-2’ Humphrey St. Francis.

