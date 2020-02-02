Norfolk Catholic girls basketball to face O'Neill in quarterfinals of Mid State Conference Tournament on Monday

The Norfolk Catholic girls basketball team is 12-5 on the season after beating O’Neill on the road last Tuesday 67-63 in overtime and Boone Central/Newman Grove at home last Thursday 47-35.
The Lady Knights have won three games in a row and five of their last six. This season, the Lady Knights this season have earned victories over Lincoln Lutheran, Bishop Neumann, Lutheran High Northeast, Elkhorn Valley, Battle Creek, Winnebago, Humphrey St. Francis, Columbus Scotus, Wayne, Neligh/Oakdale, O’Neill, and Boone Central/Newman Grove. Norfolk Catholic is outscoring their opponents on average through 17 contests 48.9-40.6. The Lady Knights are back on the court this evening when they visit West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic High School to play 12-6 O’Neill at 7:45 in the quarterfinals of the Mid State Conference Tournament.