Norfolk Catholic girls basketball to begin postseason Tuesday night against Wayne

The Norfolk Catholic girls basketball team is 15-7 on the season after splitting two games last week. 

They lost a 62-44 home decision to second ranked in both polls in Class ‘C-2’ Crofton last Thursday and then whipped Stanton at home last Friday 56-34.  This season, the Lady Knights this season have earned victories over Lincoln Lutheran, Bishop Neumann, Lutheran High Northeast, Elkhorn Valley, Battle Creek, Winnebago, Humphrey St. Francis, Columbus Scotus, Wayne, Neligh/Oakdale, O’Neill twice, Boone Central/Newman Grove, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, and Stanton.  Norfolk Catholic has lost games to Omaha Gross, Hartington Cedar Catholic, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Battle Creek, Pierce, and Crofton twice.  Norfolk Catholic is outscoring their opponents on average through 22 contests 48.7-42.  They return to action Tuesday evening at 6:00 when they face 5-17 Wayne in a semifinal game of the C-1-7 Sub-District Tournament at Norfolk High.  The Lady Knights beat the Lady Devils on January 20th in Wayne 53-36.

