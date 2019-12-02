Norfolk Catholic girls basketball starts 2019-2020 campaign on Thursday

The Norfolk Catholic girls basketball team gets their season underway on Thursday when they visit Omaha Gross as part of the Grand Island Central Catholic Tip-Off Classic in a game that can be heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM.
They will then play the second game on Saturday at Grand Island. The team returns four starters in Anna Kassmeier, Hayden Wolf, Carly Marshall, & Hanna Neesen along with six letter winners from last year’s 11-12 squad. Norfolk Catholic’s home schedule includes games with Hartington Cedar Catholic, Winnebago, Humphrey St. Francis, Columbus Scotus, Neligh/Oakdale, Boone Central/Newman Grove, Crofton, and Stanton. They will compete in the Elkhorn Valley Holiday Tournament in Tilden December 27-28.