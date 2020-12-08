Norfolk Catholic girls basketball slow out of the gate at 0-2

The Norfolk Catholic girls basketball team is 0-2 on the season after dropping their opening two games last week. 

They lost at home to Omaha Gross last Thursday 50-35 and then fell at ninth ranked in Class ‘C-1’ Grand Island Central Catholic last Saturday 46-31.  The Lady Knights return experience in Carly Marshall, Emily Faltys, Elly Piper, Jozy Piper, Tiffani Peitz, and Anna Neuhalfen from last year’s 17-8 squad.  Norfolk Catholic’s remaining home schedule includes games with Bishop Neumann, Lutheran High Northeast, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Battle Creek, Wayne, Pierce, and O’Neill.  They will compete in the Battle Creek Holiday Tournament December 28-29.  Up next for the Lady Knights is a home game with 0-2 Bishop Neumann on Friday.

