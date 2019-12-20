Norfolk Catholic girls basketball runs win streak to eight games against Lutheran High Northeast

The Norfolk Catholic girls basketball team has improved to 11-1 all-time versus the Lady Eagles and run their personal win streak to eight games after a 52-34 victory last night at Lutheran High Northeast High School. 

The Lady Knights’ Carly Marshall had ten points and six steals while Jozy Piper added ten points, seven rebounds, and two blocked shots.  Chloe Spence & Becca Gebhardt had seven points apiece for LHNE.  Spence added seven boards and Gebhardt had six rebounds and two blocked shots.  The Lady Eagles led 13-9 after the first quarter before being outscored 43-21 the remainder of the contest.  NC forced the Lutheran High Northeast into 31 turnovers but had 17 turnovers of their own.  The Lady Knights improve to 3-2 while LHNE drops to 2-3.  Norfolk Catholic won the JV game 55-16.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, December 20, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, December 20, 2019

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 11 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 111-104 in a showdown of the NBA's top teams.  Antetokounmpo had seven assists and a career-best five three-pointers, and George Hill added 21 points off the bench for th…

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, December 19, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, December 19, 2019

The Jacksonville Jaguars have fired Tom Coughlin.  Owner Shad Khan parted ways with the two-time Super Bowl-winning coach a little more than a day after the NFL Players Union took a sledgehammer to Coughlin's reputation.  Khan says he decided earlier this season that Coughlin would be gone a…