Norfolk Catholic girls basketball runs win streak to eight games against Lutheran High Northeast

The Norfolk Catholic girls basketball team has improved to 11-1 all-time versus the Lady Eagles and run their personal win streak to eight games after a 52-34 victory last night at Lutheran High Northeast High School.
The Lady Knights’ Carly Marshall had ten points and six steals while Jozy Piper added ten points, seven rebounds, and two blocked shots. Chloe Spence & Becca Gebhardt had seven points apiece for LHNE. Spence added seven boards and Gebhardt had six rebounds and two blocked shots. The Lady Eagles led 13-9 after the first quarter before being outscored 43-21 the remainder of the contest. NC forced the Lutheran High Northeast into 31 turnovers but had 17 turnovers of their own. The Lady Knights improve to 3-2 while LHNE drops to 2-3. Norfolk Catholic won the JV game 55-16.