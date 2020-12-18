Norfolk Catholic girls basketball runs win streak over Lutheran High Northeast to nine games after 64-30 win

The Omaha World Herald ninth ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Norfolk Catholic girls basketball team have run their personal win streak over Lutheran High Northeast to nine game after beating the visiting the seventh ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Lady Eagles last night 64-30. 

The home-team Lady Knights had four players score eight point apiece to lead a balanced attack in the win.  Avery Yosten & Jozy Piper both added ten rebounds each.  The Lady Eagles’ Mia Wiederin led the Lady Eagles with nine points in the loss.  Norfolk Catholic led 11-5 after the first quarter, 27-10 at halftime, and 50-20 after three quarters.  Both teams are now 2-3 on the season.  Norfolk Catholic leads the matchup between the two teams 12-1dating back to 2005.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, December 18, 2020

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, December 18, 2020

Marcus Zegarowski scored 20 points, shooting 6-7 from three-point range, and ninth ranked Creighton cruised to a 94-76 victory over St. John’s in Queens, New York last night.  Zegarowski, who also dished out five assists, led five players in double figures for the Bluejays.  The team bounced…