Norfolk Catholic girls basketball runs win streak over Lutheran High Northeast to nine games after 64-30 win

The Omaha World Herald ninth ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Norfolk Catholic girls basketball team have run their personal win streak over Lutheran High Northeast to nine game after beating the visiting the seventh ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Lady Eagles last night 64-30.
The home-team Lady Knights had four players score eight point apiece to lead a balanced attack in the win. Avery Yosten & Jozy Piper both added ten rebounds each. The Lady Eagles’ Mia Wiederin led the Lady Eagles with nine points in the loss. Norfolk Catholic led 11-5 after the first quarter, 27-10 at halftime, and 50-20 after three quarters. Both teams are now 2-3 on the season. Norfolk Catholic leads the matchup between the two teams 12-1dating back to 2005.