Norfolk Catholic girls basketball preseason ranked sixth in Class 'C-1' in Omaha World Herald rankings

The Omaha World Herald has released its preseason high school girls basketball rankings. 

Millard South is preseason ranked first in the ‘Nebraska Top 10’ & Class ‘A’ while Crete is first in Class ‘B’.  In Class ‘C-1’, Lincoln Christian is preseason ranked first, Norfolk Catholic is sixth, and West Point-Beemer comes in seventh.  Class ‘C-2’ Defending State Champion Hastings St. Cecilia is number one in their class, Crofton is ranked second, BRLD comes in sixth, Ponca is preseason ranked seventh, and Oakland/Craig is ninth.  In Class ‘D-1’, Pleasanton is preseason ranked first, Chambers/Wheeler Central is second, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family comes in sixth, Elkhorn Valley is preseason ranked eighth, and Hartington/Newcastle is tenth.  Class ‘D-2’ Defending State Champion Wynot is number one in their class and Humphrey St. Francis is ranked third.

