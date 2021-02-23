Norfolk Catholic girls basketball one step away from State Tournament

The Norfolk Catholic girls basketball team is 12-11 on the season and have won three games in a row after upsetting Lincoln Journal Star second ranked Clarkson/Leigh 45-27 in the C-2-6 Sub-District Final at Clarkson last Thursday.
This year the Lady Knights have beaten Hartington Cedar Catholic, Lutheran High Northeast twice, Elkhorn Valley, Ainsworth, Battle Creek, Wayne, Pierce, Neligh/Oakdale, O’Neill, Stanton, and Clarkson/Leigh while falling to Omaha Gross, Grand Island Central Catholic, Bishop Neumann, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Winnebago, Humphrey St. Francis, Columbus Scotus, Boone Central, Crofton twice, and Battle Creek. Norfolk Catholic, despite the winning record, is being outscored by their opponents on average through 23 contests 42.9-42.7. They now brace themselves for the C-2-3 District Final on Friday when they visit Omaha World Herald second ranked 22-3 West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic in a rematch from December 19th when the Lady Knights endured a 76-36 home loss. Friday’s game between Norfolk Catholic and Guardian Angels Central Catholic can be heard on 106 KIX.