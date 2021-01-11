Norfolk Catholic girls basketball looks to ride momentum of win last Thursday as they get ready for Columbus Scotus on Tuesday

The Norfolk Catholic girls basketball squad is 5-6 on the year after a 42-27 home win over Battle Creek last Friday night.
This year the Lady Knights have defeated Hartington Cedar Catholic, Lutheran High Northeast, Elkhorn Valley, Ainsworth, and Battle Creek while falling to Omaha Gross, Grand Island Central Catholic, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Winnebago, and Humphrey St. Francis. Norfolk Catholic is being outscored on average through eleven contests 45.5-43.2. The Lady Knights return to action on Tuesday when they visit 6-6 Columbus Scotus in a game that can be heard on 106 KIX.