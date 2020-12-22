Norfolk Catholic girls basketball looks to bounce back from ugly loss tonight at Winnebago

The Omaha World Herald ninth ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Norfolk Catholic girls basketball team is 2-4 on the season after a 76-36 home loss to Lincoln Journal Star fifth ranked in Class ‘C-2’ West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic last Saturday.
This year the Lady Knights have beaten Hartington Cedar Catholic and Lutheran High Northeast while falling to Omaha Gross, Grand Island Central Catholic, Bishop Neumann, and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic. Norfolk Catholic’s remaining home schedule includes games with Battle Creek, Wayne, Pierce, and O’Neill. They will compete in the Battle Creek Holiday Tournament on Monday versus Elkhorn Valley and Tuesday against either Battle Creek or Ainsworth. However, the Lady Knights turn their attention to a road game this evening at 6:00 versus 2-4 Winnebago.