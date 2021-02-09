Norfolk Catholic girls basketball looks to avenge loss to Crofton this evening in rematch

The Norfolk Catholic girls basketball team is 9-10 on the season and have dropped three games in a row after falling to Crofton and Battle Creek last week as part of the Mid State Conference Tournament.
This year the Lady Knights have beaten Hartington Cedar Catholic, Lutheran High Northeast, Elkhorn Valley, Ainsworth, Battle Creek, Wayne, Pierce, Neligh/Oakdale, and O’Neill while falling to Omaha Gross, Grand Island Central Catholic, Bishop Neumann, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Winnebago, Humphrey St. Francis, Columbus Scotus, Boone Central, Crofton, and Battle Creek. Norfolk Catholic is being outscored on average through 19 contests 43.8-42.4. They return to action on Thursday when they visit Lincoln Journal Star top ranked in Class ‘C-2’ Crofton in a rematch from last Tuesday’s 47-31 loss as part of the Mid State Conference Tournament.