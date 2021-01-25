Norfolk Catholic girls basketball looks for fourth win in a row when they face ranked O'Neill on Tuesday

The Norfolk Catholic girls basketball team is 8-7 on the season and have won three games in a row after beating Neligh/Oakdale on the road last Thursday night 54-41. 

This year the Lady Knights have beaten Hartington Cedar Catholic, Lutheran High Northeast, Elkhorn Valley, Ainsworth, Battle Creek, Wayne, Pierce, and Neligh/Oakdale while falling to Omaha Gross, Grand Island Central Catholic, Bishop Neumann, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Winnebago, Humphrey St. Francis, and Columbus Scotus.  Norfolk Catholic is being outscored on average through 15 contests 44.1-43.8.  The Lady Knights now turn their attention to a home game with Omaha World Herald fifth ranked in Class ‘C-1’ 14-2 O’Neill on Tuesday night.

Tags

In other news

Creighton volleyball sweeps Northern Iowa

Creighton volleyball sweeps Northern Iowa

In a battle of defending conference champions, the 15th ranked Creighton volleyball team improved to 2-0 with a 3-0 victory over Northern Iowa yesterday at D.J. Sokol Arena.

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, January 25, 2021

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, January 25, 2021

Tom Brady will make his tenth career Super Bowl appearance after throwing for 280 yards and three touchdowns in Tampa Bay's 31-26 victory over Green Bay in the NFC Championship game in a game heard on Newstalk WJAG 105.9 FM.  The Bucs earned their franchise-record eighth consecutive road vic…

Norfolk Catholic wrestlers get third at Oakland/Craig Invitational

Norfolk Catholic wrestlers get third at Oakland/Craig Invitational

The Norfolk Catholic wrestling team placed third at Saturday's Oakland/Craig Invite.  O'Neill was the champion with a score of 222, Winside was second at 145.5, and the Knights finished third with 143 points.  Isaac Wilcox (285) was a champion.  Kanyon Talton (132); Francisco Mendez (160); &…