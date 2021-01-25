Norfolk Catholic girls basketball looks for fourth win in a row when they face ranked O'Neill on Tuesday

The Norfolk Catholic girls basketball team is 8-7 on the season and have won three games in a row after beating Neligh/Oakdale on the road last Thursday night 54-41.
This year the Lady Knights have beaten Hartington Cedar Catholic, Lutheran High Northeast, Elkhorn Valley, Ainsworth, Battle Creek, Wayne, Pierce, and Neligh/Oakdale while falling to Omaha Gross, Grand Island Central Catholic, Bishop Neumann, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Winnebago, Humphrey St. Francis, and Columbus Scotus. Norfolk Catholic is being outscored on average through 15 contests 44.1-43.8. The Lady Knights now turn their attention to a home game with Omaha World Herald fifth ranked in Class ‘C-1’ 14-2 O’Neill on Tuesday night.