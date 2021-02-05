Norfolk Catholic girls basketball falls at home to Battle Creek in Mid State Conference Tournament

The Norfolk Catholic girls basketball team dropped their consolation semifinal yesterday at home to Battle Creek 41-39.

The Bravettes led 13-4 after the first quarter, 25-18 at halftime, and 32-28 after three quarters.  The Lady Knights were led by Avery Yosten's eleven points, six rebounds, and three steals.  Kalea Fischer added ten points.  Norfolk Catholic falls to 9-10 on the season.  The other consolation semifinal had Pierce beating Wayne 43-33.  In the winner's bracket semifinal matchups, Crofton took apart O'Neill 56-38 and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic topped Hartington Cedar Catholic 35-26.

