Norfolk Catholic girls basketball ends season at 17-8; graduates four seniors

The Norfolk Catholic girls basketball squad’s 2019-2020 campaign concluded last Friday with a 17-8 mark after a 55-47 overtime loss to North Bend Central in the C-1-3 District Final at Wisner/Pilger.
This season the Lady Knights beat Lincoln Lutheran, Bishop Neumann, Lutheran High Northeast, Elkhorn Valley, Battle Creek, Winnebago, Humphrey St. Francis, Columbus Scotus, Wayne twice, Neligh/Oakdale, O’Neill twice, Boone Central/Newman Grove, West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Stanton, and Pierce. Norfolk Catholic outscored their opponents on average through 25 contests 47.9-41. They will graduate Hanna Neesen, Anna Kassmeier, Hayden Wolf, and Abby Miller.