Norfolk Catholic girls basketball downs Lutheran High Northeast in C-2-6 Sub-District Semifinal

The Norfolk Catholic girls basketball team knocked off Lutheran High Northeast last night in a C-2-6 Sub-District Semifinal at Clarkson High School 49-36 in a game heard on 97.5 KEXL.
Avery Yosten had eleven points and six rebounds and Elly Piper added eleven points, six boards, two blocked shots, and two steals in the victory. Mia Furst led the Lady Eagles with ten points. The Lady Knights led 13-7 after the first quarter, 27-18 at halftime, and 34-20 after three quarters. It was the second time Norfolk Catholic beat Lutheran High Northeast this season, after topping the Lady Eagles 64-30 on December 17th. LHNE finishes with an 11-10 record. The Lady Knights have now beaten Lutheran High Northeast in ten consecutive meetings and have won 13 of the 14 matchups. Norfolk Catholic who is now 11-11 on the season, will face 20-1 Clarkson/Leigh in the Sub-District Final on Thursday night at 7:00. The Lady Patriots defeated Stanton in their semifinal game 41-16.